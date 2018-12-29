Register
17:52 GMT +329 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    70th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation by Red Army

    'Dignity Impacted': Polish Court Fines German TV Channel Over Jewish Issue

    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 21

    In a lawsuit brought against the German broadcaster ZDF, it was demanded that they reword a phrase they used “Polish death camps” into what was thought to be more accurate, referring to “Nazi camps” on Polish soil.

    A Polish court has ruled that German TV channel ZDF should pay compensation worth €5,000 for what they alleged to be misrepresenting “freedom fighters” as anti-Semites, in a lawsuit brought by Zbigniew Radlowski, a 94-year-old concentration camp survivor and a veteran of Poland’s home army, Deutsche Welle reported.

    In particular, the court came to believe that a World War II drama titled “Our Mothers, or Fathers”, commissioned by the German channel, portrayed “a one-sided and untrue representation of historical facts” that are central to the script. One of the scenes, subjected to scrutiny, sports an army officer ordering a crowd of concentration camp prisoners to face reality and not oppose their inevitable fate “because they are Jews and they are worse than the Communists”.

    Jews in a railway car in the way to the nazi death camp during the Second World War in Europe a the time of the Holocaust
    CC0
    Outrage as Belgian Football Fans Spotted Singing About Burning Jews (VIDEO)

    The Judge stated the misrepresentation of facts “directly impacts his [Radlowski's] honour and dignity”, as is shown in footage broadcast by Polish state television.

    Along with the payment of damages, it was demanded that German and Polish state television air a public apology to the former concentration camp inmate and the fighter who saved Jews during the Holocaust.

    The German broadcaster reacted to the demand, voicing an intention to appeal the verdict and expressing “regrets that the Krakow court did not devote enough attention to artistic freedom”.

    "Our Mothers, Our Fathers" was widely criticised by Polish war veterans and right-wing groups when it first came out in Germany in 2013 before being aired across the world.

    ZDF Sued Twice

    ZDF was notably targeted in another Polish lawsuit. In 2016, a court ordered the broadcaster to issue an apology after mistakenly calling two former Nazi camps “Polish death camps” and thereby damaging one survivor’s dignity. The Polish Embassy in Berlin blasted the move at the time prompting ZDF to change the wording into "German death camps on Polish territory”.

    Although lower German courts approved the Polish ruling, Germany's Federal Court of Justice (BGH) said the reason brought up in the lawsuit is not sufficient for ZDF to broadcast the specially-formulated apology.

    An Orthodox jew walks past a damaged door belonging to the Ahavas Torah synagogue in the Stamford Hill area of north London on March 22, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    'Serious Message': Over 40% of European Jews Thinking of Emigrating Due to 'Safety Concerns' – Poll

    Holocaust Poll

    Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II, which erected several concentration camps on its territory, the most infamous being Auschwitz-Birkenau. Poland lost six million citizens during the war including at least three million Jews. The Holocaust issue has been widely discussed as of late, with a recent CNN/ComRes survey showing that among the 7,092 people interviewed across Europe, a third of them knew little to nothing about the mass murder of over 6 million Jews in the 1930s and 1940s. 

    READ MORE: GOP Congressman Accuses Soros of Betraying 'Fellow Jews'

    Meanwhile, two-thirds of those polled agreed it was important to keep alive the memory of the Holocaust as a tragic page of history, although a third said the massacre was now used by Jews to push through their agenda.

    Related:

    Outrage as Belgian Football Fans Spotted Singing About Burning Jews (VIDEO)
    Ultra-Orthodox Jews Up in Arms Against French Over Jerusalem’s Key Historic Site
    WATCH Ultra-Orthodox Jews Fighting Police After Anti-Military Draft Sit-In
    Over 40% of European Jews Thinking of Emigrating Due to 'Safety Concerns' – Poll
    Tags:
    TV, liberation, Jews, series, concentration camp, anti-Semitism, Germany, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse