Register
08:34 GMT +329 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting 50. Cal Weapons training during counter ISIS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria.

    US Troops Pullout May Shed Light on Coalition's War Crimes in Syria - Source

    CC0 / Staff Sgt. Jacob Connor / 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The withdrawal of US troops from Syria may reveal the war crimes of the international coalition committed in the war-torn country, in particular, during the operation to liberate the city of Raqqa, a military-diplomatic source said.

    "The upcoming withdrawal of US military personnel from Syria will most likely shed light on numerous war crimes committed by the 'international coalition' during the so-called fight against the Islamic State* terrorist group. First of all, this concerns, of course, the much hyped liberation of Raqqa in October 2017, which has transformed into a 'ghost city' as a result of carpet bombings by coalition aircraft", the source said.

    Following the announcement of US plans to withdraw troops from Syria, the militants operating in Al-Tanf are making constant attempts to force their way out of the area to adjacent regions of the country and even to neighbouring Jordan, a military-diplomatic source said.

    "After the announcement of the imminent withdrawal of the US military, the entire 'hive' of the militants there… was set in motion. Almost every day, the militants attempt to break through from there not only to the territory controlled by Damascus in Syria, but also to Jordan", the source said.

    The source added that the heavy smoke around the Rukban refugee camp in Al-Tanf could indicate that the militants are burning the corpses of refugees, who have perished from hunger and diseases due to the shortage of humanitarian aid supplies.

    READ MORE: US Presence ‘Creates Obstacles' to Stability, Won't Defeat Daesh — Diplomat

    Situation in Libya
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attack on Libyan Foreign Ministry - Reports
    Earlier in December, US media reported that Trump had ordered the Pentagon to develop a plan to withdraw about half of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan, coinciding with the president's announcement that 2,000 American forces would be pulled out of Syria.

    The Syria withdraw decision prompted the resignation of US Defence Secretary James Mattis and Brett McGurk, the US special presidential envoy for the global coalition to defeat the Daesh* terrorist group.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Syrian MP: Withdrawal of US Forces is Victory for Syria and its Allies
    US Wants to Shift Responsibility to Its Allies by Leaving Syria - Lavrov
    Turkish Media 'Exposes' French Bases in Syria Amid US Withdrawal
    Reason Behind US Syria Withdrawal 'Gambit' is Yet to Be Found - Moscow
    Tags:
    withdrawal, military presence, Daesh, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse