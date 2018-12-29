Yemen's Warring Parties to Detail Hodeidah Pullout Plans by Jan 1 – UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Yemen's warring parties will brief United Nations monitors about their plans to withdraw forces from the port city of Hodeidah ahead of a meeting on January 1, the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said in a statement on Friday.

The parties will give the details of their pullout plans to retired Dutch General Patrick Cammaert, the chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC), which was recently formed by the UN Security Council to monitor the Al Hudaydah truce.

“The parties are now preparing to provide the Chair with detailed plans for full redeployment which will be discussed at the next meeting of the RCC (Redeployment Coordination Committee), scheduled for 1 January 2019, in Hodeidah,” the statement said.

The RCC met for the first time from December 26 to December 28 in Hodeidah to discuss the UN-brokered truce agreement, which the parties agreed to during a meeting in Sweden earlier this month.

During their meetings in Yemen, the parties discussed the first phase of the so-called Stockholm Agreement, which calls for a ceasefire, measures to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries to civilians in conflict zones, and the redeployment of troops from Hodeidah, the statement said. The implementation of the agreement reached in Sweden is ongoing, it added.

Last week, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for a 30-day deployment of the United Nations team to Yemen to help monitor the ceasefire in Hodeidah that was agreed upon by the warring parties during the UN-led consultations in Sweden.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition has undertaken military operations against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.