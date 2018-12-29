Yemen's Warring Parties to Detail Hodeidah Pullout Plans by Jan 1 – UN Spokesman

“The parties are now preparing to provide the Chair with detailed plans for full redeployment which will be discussed at the next meeting of the RCC (Redeployment Coordination Committee), scheduled for 1 January 2019, in Hodeidah,” the statement said.
The RCC met for the first time from December 26 to December 28 in Hodeidah to discuss the UN-brokered truce agreement, which the parties agreed to during a meeting in Sweden earlier this month.
Last week, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for a 30-day deployment of the United Nations team to Yemen to help monitor the ceasefire in Hodeidah that was agreed upon by the warring parties during the UN-led consultations in Sweden.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition has undertaken military operations against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
