Cairo Blast in Giza District Left Three Tourists Dead, Egyptian Prosecutors Say

Egyptian prosecutors reported that the blast that earlier rocked Giza district in Cairo left three tourists and one Egyptian national dead.

Earlier, a blast occurred in the city of Cairo — a bus carrying tourists reportedly blew up near the Giza pyramid complex. Initially, the Egyptian Interior Ministry stated that two Vietnamese tourists were killed and 10 wounded. Later, Egyptian prosecutors reported that the blast left three tourists and one Egyptian national dead.

The blast reportedly had been caused by an improvised explosive device.

"At 18.15 local time (16.15 GMT), an improvised explosive device exploded near the wall during as a bus with 14 Vietnamese tourists on El Marizou Street in El Giza passed by, causing the deaths of two and wounding 10 tourists, as well as two Egyptians — a guide and a bus driver. The police forces have left to go to the scene, the circumstances are being clarified", the Egyptian Interior Ministry said.