Register
23:20 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Part of the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem. Israel has approved 560 new homes for the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, a spokesman for the settlement said on July 4, 2016 in a move likely to raise tensions following a series of Palestinian attacks (File)

    Israeli Settlers Raise Tents in Jordan Valley, Sparking Fears of New Settlement

    © AFP 2018 / Ahmad Gharabli
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    237

    Human rights activists have reported that Israeli settlers have pitched tents in the northern Jordan Valley east of the Palestinian Bedouin community of al-Malih. Locals fear the camp, which houses only shepherds now, is the precursor to a future permanent settlement.

    The Palestine News Network reported Thursday that the tent encampment had been set up east of Khallet Makhoul, which the Applied Research Institute — Jerusalem (ARIJ) notes is part of the larger community of al-Malih on the Allon Road (Route 578), home to roughly 1,000 Bedouin Palestinians.

    An Israeli policeman inspects the scene of a Palestinian car ramming attack at the Gush Etzion Junction, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Mussa Qawasma
    At Least 6 Hurt in Shooting Attack Near West Bank Settlement - IDF

    Human rights activist and former al-Malih Mayor Arif Daraghmeh told PNN about the camp, noting that locals fear "that these tents will become a new settlement." The outlet noted that a similar pattern has preceded the establishment of other official settlements.

    Although United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 states that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal, the Knesset continues to approve new ones, with around 20 having been established in the Jordan Valley so far, PNN noted. Nearby al-Malih are the Israeli settlements of Maskiyot and Rotem.

    ARIJ notes that the region is classified as "Area C" according to the Oslo II Interim Agreement of 1995, meaning it falls under full Israeli control.

    Palestinians clash with Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, Dec.8, 2017
    © AP Photo / Nasser Shiyoukhi
    West Bank Unrest: 'Netanyahu Has No One to Share Responsibility With' - Scholar

    The Jordan Valley is sparsely populated but rich in agricultural land. The river flows south from the Sea of Galilee to the Dead Sea and is Israel's second largest source of water, after desalination from the Mediterranean. The area is also home to a number of water springs, which ARIJ notes fall under the control of Israeli authorities, who prevent Palestinian communities in the area from benefiting from the springs.

    In addition, 57 percent of the Jordan Valley has been declared closed military zones or "firing zones," where the IDF train with live ammunition, forcing locals to leave their homes until the drills are over. Nearly 20 percent of the West Bank falls under this category.

    General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, in the occupied West Bank February 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Israel Approves Construction of New Residential Quarter in West Bank - Lieberman

    In October, the Times of Israel reported that settlers had occupied the abandoned military base at Camp Gadi, about 15 miles to the south, which was technically illegal, but neither the Defense Ministry nor the local government was taking action to stop them.

    The report of the encampment comes in light of a decision by the Israeli Defense Ministry earlier this week to approve over 2,000 new settlement homes in the West Bank, Sputnik reported.

    Related:

    US Unable to Help Reach Agreement on Arab-Israeli Settlement Alone - Lavrov
    US Presence in Syria Not Helping Political, Diplomatic Settlement - Kremlin
    Pro-Settlement Group Gives Airbnb Tour of Israel After West Bank Boycott
    Tags:
    settlers, shepherd, camp, Israeli settlements, palestinians, West Bank
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse