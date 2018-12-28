US Backs Israeli Airstrikes on Iranian Targets Across Middle East - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States fully supports Israel’s right to protect itself from Iranian adventurism in the region that threatens the existence of the Jewish state, and Washington will guarantee that Israel has the means to do so, the US Department of State said in a press release on Friday.

"Iranian support of and supply to terrorist groups in Syria and across the region that have the clear intent and capability to strike Israel are unacceptable," the release said. "The United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself against the Iranian regime’s aggressive adventurism, and we will continue to ensure that Israel has the military capacity to do so decisively".

Earlier in the week, Israeli jets bombed targets near the Syrian capital of Damascus for the first time since US President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of about 2,000 US forces in Syria.

Israel is believed to have hit a Syrian weapons depot and a separate weapons storage facility controlled by Iranian forces, according to published reports.