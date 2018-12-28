US Backs Israeli Airstrikes on Iranian Targets Across Middle East - State Dept.

"Iranian support of and supply to terrorist groups in Syria and across the region that have the clear intent and capability to strike Israel are unacceptable," the release said. "The United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself against the Iranian regime’s aggressive adventurism, and we will continue to ensure that Israel has the military capacity to do so decisively".
Israel is believed to have hit a Syrian weapons depot and a separate weapons storage facility controlled by Iranian forces, according to published reports.
