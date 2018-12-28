Turkish Delegation in Moscow to Raise Issue of Syria Airspace Use - Reports

According to the Hurriyet newspaper, the issue of using Syrian airspace after the US pull-out will be on the table during the Russian-Turkish talks.
The revelation comes amid an alleged Israel strike on targets near the Syrian capital of Damascus earlier this week.
Syrian state media SANA reported that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) hit targets with missiles in Damascus suburbs from Lebanese airspace, but added most of the projectiles had been shot down. The attack left three servicemen wounded and caused damage to an ammunition depot, the agency said.
READ MORE: IDF Strikes on Syria Created Direct Threat to Two Passenger Planes – Russian MoD
Although an Israeli official has confirmed the attack on condition of anonymity, the IDF have yet to comment on the issue.
Earlier in December, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to continue anti-Iran operations in Syria after the US move to pull its 2,000 servicemen from the Arab Republic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)