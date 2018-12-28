Foreign Minister Explains Why UAE Reopened Embassy in Damascus

DOHA (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reopened its embassy in Damascus on Thursday to strengthen the role of the Arab states in Syria, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said.

"UAE tries, by its presence, to enhance the role of the Arab states in Syria and to show the Arabic proposals, that positively contribute to the end of the war and strengthen the possibilities for peace and stability in Syria," Gargash said on his Twitter page.

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar UAE Embassy in Damascus to Reopen on Thursday After 6-Year Closure - Source

Gargash noted that UAE conducted a careful examination of the situation in Syria prior to bringing the embassy back.

"The UAE's return to the political and diplomatic work in Damascus occurred after a careful examination of the situation and acquiring of assurance, that the next phase will require presence of Arab states and its cooperation on the Syrian dossier in interests of Syria, its people, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Gargash said.

READ MORE: Turkish Media Alleges UAE, Saudi Arabia Dispatch Troops to Syria

UAE reopened its embassy in Syria's capital for the first time in seven years on Thursday. The embassy was previously closed due to the political situation and war in Syria. UAE is the first Persian Gulf country to return its embassy to Damascus.

Earlier this month, Sudanese President Omar Bashir was the first Arab League country leader to visit Syria in eight years.