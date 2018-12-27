Syria’s Only Private Airline Makes First Flight to Tunisia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syria’s only private air carrier Cham Wings Airlines flew to Tunisia on Thursday for the first time, adding another destination to its growing network.

"The first tourist flight to Tunisia has taken off," the airline announced in a Twitter post, which featured a cockpit-view video from the runway.

The flight carried 150 passengers to Monastir on Tunisia’s northern coast, Syria’s state news agency SANA said. It cited the airline’s development director, Osama Satea, as saying that regular flights would be scheduled based on demand.

The company was set up in Damascus eleven years ago. Its inaugural flight from the capital’s international airport to Baghdad took place on November 20, 2007. The air carrier operates flights to Kuwait, Sudan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.