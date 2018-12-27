WATCH Turkey Conducts Successful Test of Its First Air Bomb

Turkey has successfully tested its first domestically manufactured air bomb, the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology said on Thursday.

"The tests of the first air bomb MK-84 developed by our defence industry at the base HABRAS. Turkey's Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank has been observing the tests. The air bomb weighing 1 ton managed to strike the wall as wide as 1 metre which was fortified with a steel carcass," the ministry said in a statement.

Sn. Cumhurbaşkanımızın açılışını yaptığı TÜBİTAK SAGE HABRAS Altyapısı'nda tarihi bir ana daha şahit olduk.



Yapılan testte; yaklaşık 1 tonluk mühimmat, ses hızının 1.5 katında hızlandırılarak hedefe ulaştı. Savunma Sanayimiz için önemli bir başarıya daha imza atılmış oldu. pic.twitter.com/yvHhydWZVO — Mustafa Varank (@varank) December 27, 2018

​Commenting on the tests in a Twitter post, Varank specified that the test base, HABRAS, in the Karapynar district of the province of Konya, became operational at the end of October.

The opening ceremony was attended by Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan and other officials.

The base is used to tests weapons systems produced by Turkey at the early stage of development, and foreign armaments. Furthermore, military hardware is also tested at HABRAS just before entering serial production.