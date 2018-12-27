Israeli Anti-Tunnel Op at Lebanese Border May Take Several More Weeks - Ministry

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus has said that the operation aimed at destroying tunnels dug by the Lebanese Hezbollah movement along the UN 'blue line' separating Lebanon and Israel continues and may take several more weeks.

"Operation Northern Shield is ongoing. According to our estimates, several weeks remain before its completion," Conricus said at a briefing for foreign reporters.

On Thursday, the IDF said in a statement that Israeli forces completed neutralization of cross-border tunnels dug from Kafr Kela village and thwarted plans of Hezbollah to attack Metula town in northern Israel.

The IDF announced the launch of the operation on December 4. Israel believes that Hezbollah used the facilities to transfer militants and weapons to Israel.

After the launch of the operation, the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) increased the number of patrols along the UN-established Blue Line border demarcation area between Israel and Lebanon, in order to prevent incidents that could lead to increased tensions in the border area.