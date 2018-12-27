US Airstrike Kills Spokesman of Local Daesh Cell in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sul Aziz Azam, the spokesman of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria Khurasan (ISIS-K), a local cell of the Daesh* terrorist group, was killed in a US-led airstrike in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, the Khaama Press News Agency reported on Thursday.

The airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Nangarhar's Pacher Agam district on Tuesday, the agency specified, citing the 201st Corps of the Afghan National Army.

According to the 201st Corps, apart from being ISIS-K spokesman, Azam also recruited militants and was involved in civilian killings.

ISIS-K has not provided any comment on Azam's death yet.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activity of various terrorist and radical groups, including Daesh.

*Daesh [IS, ISIL, Islamic State] — a terrorist group banned in Russia