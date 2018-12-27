Reason Behind US Syria Withdrawal 'Gambit' is Yet to Be Found - Moscow

Last week, President Donald Trump announced US troops' withdrawal from Syria, posting on Twitter that the US had defeated the Daesh terrorist group in the Arab country.

The reasons for the US decision to withdraw troops from Syria as well as Washington's future plans in the Middle East are not yet known, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Igor Tsarikov said on Thursday.

"We have repeatedly pointed out that the US illegitimate armed presence in Syria is an obstacle to settlement. However, we still do not know anything about the reasons for this decision of the future plans of the US. This gambit has yet to be figured out," Tsarikov told the joint extended meeting of Russian and Syrian interdepartmental coordinating committees on Syrian refugee return

The statement comes after President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page earlier in December that he had decided to withdraw US troops from Syria, also tweeting that posting on Twitter that the US military had defeated the Daesh terrorist group in the Arab country.

In late March, Trump said the US would "very soon" withdraw its troops from Syria, though the Trump administration later explained it would be keeping forces in Syria until Daesh is defeated.

The US-led coalition has been launching airstrikes on Daesh positions in Syria, in a campaign that was approved neither by the UN nor the Syrian government.