Road Accident in Oman's Central Mahout Province Leaves 7 People Killed - Reports

DUBAI (Sputnik) - Seven people were killed in a major road accident in the province of Mahout, located in Oman's central Al Wusta governorate, local media reported.

The collision of two vehicles left five Omanis and two Asian expats killed, the Times of Oman newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a senior official at the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

The road is temporarily sealed off, according to the newspaper.

The cause of the accident and other details of the crash have not been specified.