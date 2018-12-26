Palestinian Tried to Ram Car Into Group of Israeli Military in West Bank - IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli military has neutralized a Palestinian who tried to ram his car into them in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said on Wednesday.

"A Palestinian assailant from Nablus attempted to run over Israeli soldiers and civilians standing at a bus station in the Hativa Square, south of Nablus. IDF soldiers thwarted the attack," the press service said on Twitter.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, the attacker was killed and no Israelis were injured. The outlet further noted that Palestinian media identified the dead as 17-year-old Mohammed Ali el-Abassi.

For decades, Palestine has been in conflict with the Israeli government that refuses to recognize it as an independent political and diplomatic state on the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.