Palestinian Tried to Ram Car Into Group of Israeli Military in West Bank - IDF

"A Palestinian assailant from Nablus attempted to run over Israeli soldiers and civilians standing at a bus station in the Hativa Square, south of Nablus. IDF soldiers thwarted the attack," the press service said on Twitter.
For decades, Palestine has been in conflict with the Israeli government that refuses to recognize it as an independent political and diplomatic state on the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
