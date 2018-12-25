Blast in Iraqi Tal Afar Leaves 3 People Killed, 12 Others Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as three people died and at least 12 others were wounded in an explosion that hit the northern Iraqi city of Tal Afar, media reported on Tuesday.

The Rudaw broadcaster reported, citing local security forces, that it was a car bomb.

#BREAKING: Car bomb rocks a local market in Talafar district in #Iraq’s Nineveh Province. At least 2 people killed 11 wounded. pic.twitter.com/nLBaJMRXGq — Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) December 25, 2018

​The security forces reported about two people killed and 11 others injured in the blast.

In August 2017, Iraqi city of Tal Afar has been fully liberated from militants of Daesh* terrorist group.

Tal Afar was seized by terrorists in 2014. Before the seizure, it was home to 750,000 people.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia