Syrian Soldier Wounded in Shelling by Militants in Hama

"Over the past day, terrorists mortared Beyt-Lukman (two times), Akch-Bayer, Jubb-al-Zarur, Sandran, Mahmuhia and Safsafa in Latakia province, Zor-Mahruka, Herbet-Marin, Tall-Maraq (two times), Hamamiyat, Tall-Maktaa and Tell Bizam in Hama province, and the districts of Sukkari and Handrat in Aleppo. As a result of the attack at Tell Bizam one Syrian serviceman was wounded," the statement reads.
The center carried out a humanitarian operation in the province of Daraa, delivering 500 food sets weighing some 2.2 tonnes to those in need.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups, as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.
