Syrian Soldier Wounded in Shelling by Militants in Hama

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said Monday that one serviceman of the Syrian government army was injured in shelling by militants in Syria’s Hama province.

"Over the past day, terrorists mortared Beyt-Lukman (two times), Akch-Bayer, Jubb-al-Zarur, Sandran, Mahmuhia and Safsafa in Latakia province, Zor-Mahruka, Herbet-Marin, Tall-Maraq (two times), Hamamiyat, Tall-Maktaa and Tell Bizam in Hama province, and the districts of Sukkari and Handrat in Aleppo. As a result of the attack at Tell Bizam one Syrian serviceman was wounded," the statement reads.

In addition, shelling by militants was registered in the province of Aleppo, according to the center.

The center carried out a humanitarian operation in the province of Daraa, delivering 500 food sets weighing some 2.2 tonnes to those in need.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups, as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.