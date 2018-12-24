US Troops Remain in Syrian City of Manbij, Continue Patrol - Eyewitnesses

On the video, shot on Sunday morning, one can see a column of four military cars with US flags patrolling Manbij's Jisr As-Sarb street.
"They were coming from Al-Ayoun district located near the positions of the Turkey-backed Syrian opposition," an eyewitness said.
He added that the US military was also conducting foot patrol of Manbij's streets and markets, and they were escorted by scores of Syrian Democratic Forces' militants.
Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik that it would not be easy to solve the problem of the illegal presence of US troops in Syria, stressing that time would show what the announcement of withdrawal actually results in.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
