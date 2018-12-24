US Troops Remain in Syrian City of Manbij, Continue Patrol - Eyewitnesses

ALEPPO (Sputnik) - US servicemen have not left the north-eastern Syrian city of Manbij, and they continue patrolling its streets, eyewitnesses told Sputnik, providing a video proving their claims.

On the video, shot on Sunday morning, one can see a column of four military cars with US flags patrolling Manbij's Jisr As-Sarb street.

"They were coming from Al-Ayoun district located near the positions of the Turkey-backed Syrian opposition," an eyewitness said.

He added that the US military was also conducting foot patrol of Manbij's streets and markets, and they were escorted by scores of Syrian Democratic Forces' militants.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik that it would not be easy to solve the problem of the illegal presence of US troops in Syria, stressing that time would show what the announcement of withdrawal actually results in.

Recently US President Donald Trump announced that the US forces would be pulled out from Syria since the Daesh* terrorist group had been defeated there. According to US officials, the pull-out of the US troops, with their number exceeding 2,000, will take from 60 to 100 days.

