Damascus Reportedly Finds Huge Cache of US, Israeli-Made Weapons Close to Golans

Syrian militant groups have left many weapons caches behind, when they were retreating from the Syrian army, which are now being discovered during sweeping operations conducted by the country's authorities.

The Syrian army has discovered an underground militants' cache close to the border with the Israeli occupied Golan Heights to the west of Jibbat al-Khashab in Quneitra province, Syrian state news agency SANA reported. According to the media outlet, Syrian authorities discovered the cache in a dug out den during the course of a combing operation with the help of locals.

Inside it there were various types of weapons, such as anti-tank missiles, mortars, rifles and machineguns, produced in the US, Israel, and Jordan, as well as huge amounts of ammunition. Apart from the weaponry, the Syrian army found protective gear, satellite communication devices and medical equipment, which was also made in the US and Israel.

Earlier, Syrian Security Forces discovered on 21 December another big warehouse with weapons left behind by terrorist groups in Daraa province in the south of the country. It contained numerous rifles, mortars, US-made Tao anti-tank missiles and recon drones. Damascus regularly finds such caches with most of them containing US or Israeli weaponry and medical equipment.