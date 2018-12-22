Fourth Palestinian Protester Dies Amid Clashes With IDF – Health Ministry

GAZA (Sputnik) – Another Palestinian succumbed to his wounds, becoming the fourth victim of Friday clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border, spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry Ashraf Qedra said Saturday.

"An 18-year-old boy, seriously wounded yesterday in clashes with the Israeli military, died in hospital", Qedra said.

Earlier reports suggested that three Palestinians were killed and another 40 people were injured. Tensions escalated last week in the region after a gunman killed two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, prompting sweeping raids by Israeli troops.

Following several deadly assaults on soldiers and civilians, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) blocked the de-facto Palestinian capital Ramallah in order to find the attackers. Israeli authorities have qualified such attacks as acts of terrorism.