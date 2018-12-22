Volunteers Hold Damascus Christmas Celebration for Children With Disabilities

LATAKIA (Sputnik) – The volunteers of the Syrian Christian Society of Queen Zenobia carried out a Christmas celebration for children with disabilities in the Church of Prophet Elijah in Damascus, the representative of the foundation, Khadiya Suleyman said.

"Before Christmas, we should think about those who need celebration more than others. We have gathered here to give this present to the children with disabilities. This is the only opportunity to be in the center of attention for many of them," Suleyman said.

© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin Syria Begins Reconstruction of UNESCO World Heritage Castle Near Homs

The senior priest of the church said that this year, Christmas would be for the first time celebrated in peaceful Damascus since the beginning of the military conflict in Syria, adding that during the war, the Christian community supported children with disabilities.

The celebration was also attended by the members of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center of Syrian Reconciliation.

They gave the children traditional Russian sweets — Tula pryaniks.

