At Least 3 Palestinians Killed in Clashes at Gaza Border - Health Ministry

RAMALLAH (Sputnik) – One of those killed was a 28-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound to the stomach in clashes with Israeli soldiers erupted Friday at the Gazan border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier reports suggested that a 16-year-old Palestinian was killed and another 40 people were injured.

© AP Photo / Nasser Shiyoukhi IDF Shoots Down Palestinian in West Bank - Healthcare Ministry

Egypt has renewed efforts to mediate the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Tensions escalated last week after a gunman killed two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, prompting sweeping raids by Israeli forces.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. Hundreds of Palestinians, including children, have been killed by Israeli troops since then.

READ MORE: Israeli Soldier Killed, 1 Injured in Gaza Strip Raid — IDF

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

The Middle East settlement process took a hit last December when the United States decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The move was condemned by Arab states and has been rejected by European nations. Palestine responded by refusing to accept the United States as the primary mediator in peace talks with Israel.

READ MORE: UNGA Adopts Resolution Calling for End to Israel’s Occupation of Palestine