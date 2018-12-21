At Least 3 Palestinians Killed in Clashes at Gaza Border - Health Ministry

Earlier reports suggested that a 16-year-old Palestinian was killed and another 40 people were injured.
Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. Hundreds of Palestinians, including children, have been killed by Israeli troops since then.
The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.
The Middle East settlement process took a hit last December when the United States decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The move was condemned by Arab states and has been rejected by European nations. Palestine responded by refusing to accept the United States as the primary mediator in peace talks with Israel.
