Register
23:38 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) logo

    Israeli Gov’t Pressures US Company Via Third Party to Ban BDS From Fundraising

    © AP Photo/ Amr Nabil
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    133

    The Israeli government used a third-party law firm to pressure an American fundraising site to freeze a number of accounts used by leaders of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

    The US-based fundraising platform DonorBox received a complaint from Shurat HaDin, an "Israeli advocacy group that files lawsuits around the world against Israel's foes," Al Jazeera reports.

    The complaint included information provided by Israel's anti-BDS team in the Ministry of Strategic Affairs. In response, DonorBox temporarily banned a string of accounts associated with the international campaign.

    "This decision does not mean that we consider BDS to be a nefarious organization. We are merely reviewing evidence following this complaint. Their donation forms were closed as a precautionary measure," DonorBox said in a statement. 

    Chris Lehane, Airbnb’s head of global policy and public affairs, was given a helicopter tour over Israel on Tuesday following the company’s decision to remove apartment rental listings from the occupied West Bank.
    © Gal Hirsch
    Pro-Settlement Group Gives Airbnb Tour of Israel After West Bank Boycott

    The subject of the complaint was the BDS activists' link to terrorist organizations, noting that the BDS coalition includes the Council of National and Islamic Forces in Palestine — a group comprising all major Palestinian factions. Three of its members, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), are designated as terrorist groups by the United States.

    Islamic Jihad was started in 1981 and considers militancy the only solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, although it also runs civil institutions. PFLP is a Marxist-Leninist organization that seeks a one-state, Arab-run government in Israel and Palestine with equal rights for Jews. Hamas is the ruling party in the Gaza strip.

    Due to political differences between the many Palestinian political and religious factions, the Council of National and Islamic Forces in Palestine rarely meets, according to Al Jazeera.

    "We have no intention to allow terrorist organizations and their accomplices to raise money online without interference," Shurat HaDin President Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said Friday. "Fundraising is oxygen to terrorists; we will use every legal way possible to choke off every platform they use to raise funds. We hope that our successful action against DonorBox will send a clear warning to all online fundraising platforms on the internet and will ensure that these funds are not used to finance terrorism."

    Flag of Israel
    CC BY 2.0 / momo / Israel National Flag
    Israel to Deport Human Rights Watch Director, Citing Promotion of BDS

    Omar Barghouti, one of the founders of the BDS movement who lives in Ramallah and saw accounts associated with his activism temporarily banned, called Shurat HaDin a "repressive organization with clear connections to the far-right Israeli government." 

    He added that the group is engaging in "McCarthyite" tactics. "They are making categorically false allegations, threatening and bullying our partners and service providers in a desperate attempt to undermine our ability to challenge Israel's regime of apartheid and oppression," he said. "While this legal repression may temporarily burden us, it has failed to deter us from continuing our peaceful, anti-racist and inclusive struggle for freedom, justice and equality."

    "This is a significant achievement in the struggle against the Palestinian boycott organizations that, in reality, are driving all the BDS organizations of the world," Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

    "We are leading, together with civil society partners, intensive activity to counter the funding of the BDS campaign by revealing its destructive goals, its anti-Semitic nature and its connections to terror," Erdan added.

    The BDS campaign was launched by 170 civil society groups in 2005, according to Middle East Eye. The campaign seeks to economically pressure Israel and companies that do business with it or within it into compliance with international law, under which much of Palestine is considered illegally occupied.

    Related:

    Canadian Students Federation Endorses BDS, Condemns Israeli ‘Atrocities in Gaza’
    Next For BDS? Human Rights Watch Pressures Booking.com to Follow Airbnb
    'Wish You Weren't Here': Jews Roast Roger Waters Over BDS Support
    South African BDS Movement 'Poster Girl' Banned From Israel
    BDS Is 'Direct Security Threat That Could End Up Boomeranging' - Analyst
    BDS Movement Linked to Right-Wing Extremists, Faces New Controversy in Germany
    Palestine’s ICC Move ‘Symbolic’, Only BDS Movement Can End Israeli Occupation
    Israel to Deport Human Rights Watch Director, Citing Promotion of BDS
    Tags:
    terrorism, fundraising, apartheid, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse