Register
15:50 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tombs of the Kings site in Jerusalem

    Ultra-Orthodox Jews Up in Arms Against French Over Jerusalem’s Key Historic Site

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Biosketch / Tombs of the Kings site in Jerusalem
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    140

    The so-called Tombs of the Kings, which historian Josephus Flavius attributed to Queen Helena of Adiabene, have changed hands several times over the past 150 years, with the current owner being the French government. However, Israel’s Haredi conservatives regard the place as a holy site, to which they should all be given access.

    Ultra-Orthodox Jews’ continuous requests to be let inside the Tombs of the Kings in East Jerusalem, the largest historic burial complex in the city, to pray have raised quite a few concerns among the French, whose consulate is located in close proximity to the place, Haaretz reported.

    There has of late been another round of protests by Jews, who have been gathering by a locked iron gate on Nablus Road, clashing with the guards who refuse to let them in, marking another twist in a long-standing struggle over one of Jerusalem’s landmark archaeological sites.

    Right-wing Israeli factions support making the Tombs a place of religious worship, with ultra-conservative Haredi accounting for over 55 percent of Jewish youth in Jerusalem, whereas the French consulate, as well as Israel’s Antiquities Authority express fears that the site might share the same fate of many other historic sites in the city that were transformed into purely religious sites and completely left the public domain.

    This frame grab from video released on Saturday, July 22, 2017 and provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows Hezbollah fighters firing a missile at positions of al-Qaida-linked militants in an area on the Lebanon-Syria border
    © AP Photo / Syrian Central Military Media
    Israel Asks Russia to Condemn Hezbollah at UNSC - Netanyahu

    The site has been dated to the Second Temple period, and there are a plethora of traditions and theories regarding who is actually buried there. According to one, it was the burial location of Kalba Savua, the father-in-law of Rabbi Akiva, or of Nicodemus ben Guryon, two of the wealthiest and noblest residents of Jerusalem at the start of the 1st millennium CE. However, per Josephus Flavius, the place housed a richly ornamented tomb with the remains of Queen Helena of Adiabene, who had at some point converted to Judaism.

    Jews notably opposed the very first excavation of the site, back in 1863, which was also the first one to receive a digging permit from the Turkish sultan. Despite the digging being suspended then, archaeologist Félicien de Saulcy still managed to put the queen’s sarcophagus onto a ship anchored in the nearby port of Jaffa, and it is still on display at the Louvre in Paris. 

    “This was the first official archaeological excavation, and also the first time in which the Jews of Jerusalem rose up against the excavation of ancestral graves”, writes a scholar who has studied the site, Dr Dotan Goren.

    A dozen years later, a French Jew, a highly religious woman Berta Amalia Bertrand purchased the burial compound, which she pledged to preserve for the Jewish community in the presence of the chief rabbi of Paris, but it didn’t stop one of her heirs from gifting the site to the French government several years later.

    READ MORE: Airbnb Rejects Rumors Israeli Settlement Ban Was Lifted

    It has since been administered by the French consulate in Jerusalem, which kept it open to visitors including during the Six-Day War in 1967, and the consulate even held a pro-Palestinian concert there ten years ago. The move renewed interest in the place by Jews, who went on to protest and even issued a lawsuit against French ownership of the site. The French, meanwhile, have renovated the site and announced they will open it to the public, provided Israel officially recognises French ownership of the historic compound and no new lawsuits arrive.

    Related:

    Khashoggi Fiancé Seeks Trump Help Recovering Body For Proper Islamic Burial
    Trump Welcomes Home Remains of 2 US-Korea War Soldiers for Burial
    Burial Ground Predating Egyptian Pyramids Found in Russian South - State Company
    Burial Mound Full of Treasures Discovered in Kazakhstan
    Tags:
    digging, excavation, archaeology, compound, complex, burial site, France, Israel, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse