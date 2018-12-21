Syrian Envoy to UN Does Not Expect US Withdrawal to Impact White Helmets Actions

On Thursday, Jaafari participated in a UN roundtable discussion on the White Helmets’ activities in Syria, including human organs theft, looting, building fortifications for terrorists, and corruption, as presented in a research by the Foundation for the Study of Democracy.
On Wednesday, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement the Trump administration was withdrawing US troops from Syria to begin its next phase in the campaign against the Daesh terrorist group.
READ MORE: White Helmets Should Be Put on UN Terrorist List — Russian Envoy
Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana White confirmed later in the day that the pullout of American forces from Syria had begun, and stressed that the US-led coalition’s fight against the Daesh is not over.
About 2,000 US troops are currently deployed in Syria as part of a campaign to defeat the Daesh.
Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
