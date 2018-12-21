Register
07:17 GMT +321 December 2018
    Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, search for survivors following reported government airstrike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of Tishrin, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus

    Syrian Envoy to UN Does Not Expect US Withdrawal to Impact White Helmets Actions

    © AFP 2018 / Msallam ABDALBASET
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The withdrawal of US troops from Syria is not expected to affect the activities of the White Helmets organization in the country, Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari told Sputnik.

    On Thursday, Jaafari participated in a UN roundtable discussion on the White Helmets’ activities in Syria, including human organs theft, looting, building fortifications for terrorists, and corruption, as presented in a research by the Foundation for the Study of Democracy.

    This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group helping a wounded man after airstrikes hit Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 1, 2018
    © AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    White Helmets Engaged in Looting, Human Organ Trafficking in Syria - Watchdog
    When asked if the White Helmets’ provocations in Syria would stop after the pullout of US forces or would they expand to bring American troops back, Jaafari said, "These two issues are not related."

    On Wednesday, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement the Trump administration was withdrawing US troops from Syria to begin its next phase in the campaign against the Daesh terrorist group.

    READ MORE: White Helmets Should Be Put on UN Terrorist List — Russian Envoy

    Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana White confirmed later in the day that the pullout of American forces from Syria had begun, and stressed that the US-led coalition’s fight against the Daesh is not over.

    About 2,000 US troops are currently deployed in Syria as part of a campaign to defeat the Daesh.

    Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

