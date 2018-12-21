Syrian Envoy to UN Does Not Expect US Withdrawal to Impact White Helmets Actions

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The withdrawal of US troops from Syria is not expected to affect the activities of the White Helmets organization in the country, Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Jaafari participated in a UN roundtable discussion on the White Helmets’ activities in Syria, including human organs theft, looting, building fortifications for terrorists, and corruption, as presented in a research by the Foundation for the Study of Democracy.

© AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets White Helmets Engaged in Looting, Human Organ Trafficking in Syria - Watchdog

When asked if the White Helmets’ provocations in Syria would stop after the pullout of US forces or would they expand to bring American troops back, Jaafari said, "These two issues are not related."

On Wednesday, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement the Trump administration was withdrawing US troops from Syria to begin its next phase in the campaign against the Daesh terrorist group.

READ MORE: White Helmets Should Be Put on UN Terrorist List — Russian Envoy

Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana White confirmed later in the day that the pullout of American forces from Syria had begun, and stressed that the US-led coalition’s fight against the Daesh is not over.

About 2,000 US troops are currently deployed in Syria as part of a campaign to defeat the Daesh.

Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.