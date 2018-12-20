IDF Starts Demolition of Hezbollah 'Attack' Tunnels Along Lebanese Border

"The neutralization and destruction phase of Hezbollah’s attack tunnels dug from Lebanon into Israel has begun. Our effort to expose additional tunnels continues according to plan," the IDF said on Twitter.
The IDF announced on December 4 that it had launched Operation Northern Shield aimed at neutralizing cross-border tunnels dug by the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, and allegedly used for covertly transporting Hezbollah militants to Israel.
Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Lebanese Ambassador to Moscow Chawki Bou Nassar on Thursday discussed the situation along the Lebanese-Israeli border, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Israel traditionally views Hezbollah’s presence in Lebanon and Syria as a threat to its national security as the movement is backed by Iran, which is Israel's main rival in the region. The Blue Line is a border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel determined by the United Nations.
