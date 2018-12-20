White Helmets Should Be Put on UN Terrorist List - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The pullout of all foreign military forces that are illegally stationed in Syria will facilitate the settlement of the conflict in that country, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"The pull out of all foreign forces, which are in Syria illegally and de facto occupying large parts of the country, will only help to facilitate the stabilization that we have been witnessing in Syria specially in the last year," Nebenzia said at a roundtable discussion on Syria at the United Nations.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw all US military troops from Syria, saying the move was motivated by the fact that the Daesh terror group has been defeated in Syria.

READ MORE: Aleppo Chemical Attack May Be Work of White Helmets — Russian MoD (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Nebenzia also stressed during a UN roundtable discussion on the group’s activities in Syria that "the White Helmets deserve to be on the United Nations’ designated terrorist list."

© REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki Turkey, Russia to Play Stronger Roles In Syria After US Troops Pullout - SNC

Both Damascus and Moscow have repeatedly accused militants and the White Helmets non-governmental organization of staging several provocations involving chemical weapons to influence public opinion and justify foreign intervention in Syria. In April, a staged chemical attack prompted the United States, the United Kingdom and France to strike Syria with over 100 missiles.

In November, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the White Helmets were preparing new provocations with chemical weapons in Syria offering local residents to participate in filming staged attacks in exchange for food.

READ MORE: Evidence Shows That White Helmets Is Branch of al-Nusra — Moscow

Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.