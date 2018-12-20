US, French Military Withdraw From Manbij Area in Northern Syria - SDF Source

"The US forces left Al-Qaziyah position in the town of Al-Shuyuh, east of Manbij, and from their position in the village of Al-Asheq near Tell Abiad, in the direction of the US base located in Ayn Issa in the Raqqa province, preparing complete withdrawal from Syria," the source said.
Earlier in the day, the White House announced removal of all service members currently on the ground in Syria, and the Pentagon said they have already started the process of returning US troops home. All State Department staff will evacuate from Syria within 24 hours, according to media reports.
The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's operations in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.
