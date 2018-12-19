Register
20 December 2018
    Rouhani: 'US Political Dictatorship' in Middle East Is Over

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated on Wednesday that the era of US political dictate in the Middle East had come to an end.

    "The majority of our neighbors, including Turkey, clearly stated to the United States that the days of US political dictatorship were over. The United States is no longer able to impose its dictates on the region and relations between countries and great nations from a distance of several thousand kilometers," Rouhani said before departure for an official visit to Turkey.

    Rouhani also said that he would hold a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss regional and international issues, as well as issues of bilateral economic cooperation.

    According to Rouhani, Iran-Turkey trade currently stands at $10 billion a year, which, he believes, is a very low figure. He added that Tehran and Ankara agreed to increase annual trade to $30 billion.

    Rouhani started his two-day visit to Turkey on Wednesday to participate in the fifth meeting of the Iranian-Turkish High Level Cooperation Council (HLCC).

