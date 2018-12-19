US Pulling Out its Troops From Syria is 'Stab in the Back' - Kurdish Coalition

The statement comes after the White House announced that it is withdrawing US troops from Syria and moving on to the next phase of its campaign against the Daesh* terrorist group.

The armed Kurdish-led coalition that compromises the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has commented on the US' decision to withdraw its troops from Syria, calling the move "a stab in the back," Sky News Arabia reported on Wednesday, citing an SDF representative.

"This is a betrayal and a stab in the back," Sky News Arabia cited the SDF representative as saying.

At the same time, The National newspaper reported that Kurdish forces had not received notice regarding US President Donald Trump's move to pull American troops from Syria.

The US State Department has not yet commented on the announcement.

Earlier in the day, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that the US was moving on to the next phase of its campaign in Syria against the Daesh* terrorist group, adding that Washington will continue to work with its allies to fight the radical organisation.

Prior to that, US President Donald said in a Tweet that the Daesh terror group has been defeated in Syria, stressing that this was the only reason for the United States to be in the Arab Republic during his presidency.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.