US Envoy Haley Says Trump's Peace Plan Will Be Beneficial for Palestine

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would experience advantages from the forthcoming Trump administration’s peace plan, but Israel would risk more, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the Security Council on Tuesday.

"Both sides would benefit greatly from a peace agreement, but the Palestinians would benefit more, and the Israelis would risk more," Haley said. "What awaits the Palestinian people with a peace agreement are the prospects of a massive improvement in the quality of their lives and far greater control over their political future."

Haley also said the Trump administration’s peace plan takes advantage of modern technology, recognizes realities on the ground have changed and embraces the fact things can be accomplished that were previously unthinkable.

In her speech, Haley also encouraged Arab nations to prove that the Palestinian people are their priority by supporting US President Donald Trump’s peace agreement.

In September, Haley said the Trump administration’s long-awaited peace plan for Israel and Palestine, which is being put together by White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt, will be completed soon.

The Middle East settlement process took a hit last December when the United States decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The move was condemned by Arab states and has been rejected by European nations. Palestine responded by refusing to accept the United States as the primary mediator in peace talks with Israel.