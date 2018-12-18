Register
    U.S. armored vehicles past near a destroyed bridge on a road that links to Raqqa city, northeast Syria. (File)

    Turkey's Success in Northeast Syria Depends on Coordination With US - CHP Party

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The success of Turkey's possible military operation on the eastern shore of the Euphrates river in Syria will depend on coordination with the US, which can change position at any time, Ozturk Yilmaz, the deputy chairman of the Turkish opposition party said.

    "If it is well coordinated with the United States, it will have some effect, of course. At least [it will cut] this area of 550 kilometers [342 miles] and will block the corridor… from the East of the Euphrates River up to the Kurdish area," Ozturk Yilmaz, the deputy chairman of the Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) responsible for foreign relations, told Sputnik on Tuesday,  adding that "the United States is not stable in terms of its policy as it "can twist its words and twist its actions anytime."

    According to Yilmaz, Trump can "change his words" and "the White House as always may get back from its position," however, the media reports state that the US President "gave the blessing to the operation in the Eastern part of the Euphrates River." 

    READ MORE: High Level Syria Talks in Geneva: De Mistura Hosts Iran, Russia, Turkey (VIDEO)

    The lawmaker suggested that the aim of the United States in Syria was to "create an Iraqi type of government" there as well as to protect the Kurdish enclave, which could become an autonomous region.

    "Turkey’s intention is also very clear. Not to allow this corridor which president Erdogan calls a "terror corridor" to gain ground in the future of Syria. This is also a security matter for Turkey," Yilmaz underlined.

    Turkish Army soldiers prepare their tanks next to empty shells at a staging area in the outskirts of the village of Sugedigi, Turkey, on the border with Syria, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Pentagon: Turkish Unilateral Military Action in Northeast Syria Would Be 'Unacceptable'
    The lawmaker's comments come after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously announced that Ankara is ready to launch an operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which is a part of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the SDF controls large territories in northeast Syria.

    Erdogan said on Monday that he had told US President Donald Trump that Kurdish fighters must leave the region, stressing that Trump gave a positive response to Turkish plans on the military operation there.

    Last week, the Pentagon said that unilateral military action in northeast Syria was "of grave concern" and "unacceptable."

