07:28 GMT +318 December 2018
    Members of the Russian Military police stand guard in the northern city of Manbij as Syrians who fled the city of Aleppo due to the fighting prepare to return to their hometown, on April 5, 2017

    Russian Military Police Become Effective Peacekeeping Force in Syria

    © AFP 2018 / George OURFALIAN
    Middle East
    HMEIMIM (Sputnik) - The Russian military police have established themselves as an effective structure in Syria and earned a good reputation among civilians for their peacekeeping efforts, the chief of the main directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry's military police, Lt. Gen. Vladimir Ivanovsky, said on Tuesday.

    "According to the assessments of the leadership of the armed forces, local population, observers, the military police, first of all, have established themselves as a successful structure in conditions of these special objectives of humanitarian mission and peacekeeping operations,” Ivanovsky told reporters at the Hmeimim air base after decorating those Russian military police officers who have completed their mission in Syria and are leaving for the home country.

    According to Ivanovsky, the Russian military police have earned a good reputation among the civilians. Over the years of their work in the Middle East, the military police have also taken final shape as a structure and gained great experience, he added.

    The similar ceremonies took place at an observation post of the Idlib de-escalation zone and in a demilitarized zone between Syria and Israel in the Golan Heights, the region that the Russian military police have been patrolling since September.

    The military police were created in 2015 within the Russian Armed Forces. They are active in Syria where they help patrol the Idlib buffer zone and the Golan Heights, as well as protect UN aid convoys.

    security, effectiveness, peacekeeping, Russian Military Police, Vladimir Ivanovsky, Russia, Syria
