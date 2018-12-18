Facebook Bans Netanyahu’s Son for a Day Over Anti-Muslim Posts

The son of Israeli Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Defense Minister, Immigration Minister and Health Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yair, was briefly banned from Facebook after he shared a series of incendiary posts on the platform last week.

In one of the posts, he claimed that peace would not exist in Israel until all Muslims are gone.

Yair Netanyahu has, Al Jazeera noted, "faced criticism of being a grown man living in the prime minister's residence despite having no official role," causing controversy in his father's administration on multiple occasions.

Chief among those controversies, perhaps, was "strippergate," which centered around an audio recording of Yair's ride in a government vehicle as he was "drunkenly ping-ponging between strip clubs," according to Israel's oldest daily newspaper, Haaretz. One of Yair's friends joked that a government security guard would have to be killed if he quit his job because he overheard their conversation.

— Israel Unfiltered (@nofilter_Il) December 14, 2018

Last Thursday, Yair wrote on Facebook that there are "no [terrorist] attacks" in Iceland and Japan because there are no Muslims living there. Besides being blatantly untrue, the post was just one of several offensive remarks to come.

"There won't be peace here until: 1. All Jews leave the land of Israel. 2. All the Muslims leave the land of Israel," Yair wrote on Thursday. "I prefer the second option," he said.

Facebook responded by banning Yair for 24 hours. He responded on Twitter by calling the social media giant's platform a "dictatorship of the mind." The posts are no longer visible on Yair's Facebook page as of Monday.

It's not the first time Yair has landed himself in the hot seat over his social media posts. Sputnik News reported last year that he deleted a post accusing a branch of an Israeli think tank of lying about him after they highlighted some of his social media posts in which he called Arab business owners "bastards," among other tasteless remarks. The report slammed Yair as Israel's "Crown Prince."

— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) September 9, 2017

Yair also once posted a meme on Instagram with the message "F**k Turkey," which he deleted in addition to his account on the platform; called a female news anchor a "fat cow"; and posted another meme against billionaire George Soros which used imagery associated with historical anti-Semitism and conspiracy theories about "Reptilians." That meme was then promoted by former Klan leader David Duke.