UN, Palestinian Authority Launch $350Mln Aid Appeal for 1.4Mln Refugees

"The 2019 HRP appeals for $350 million to provide basic food, protection, health care, shelter, water and sanitation to 1.4 million Palestinians, who have been identified as most in need of humanitarian interventions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," the release stated.
The humanitarian situation has been aggravated since March 30 by a massive rise in Palestinian casualties in the context of demonstrations in the Gaza Strip.
The Trump administration has suspended United States’ aid to the Palestinians, arguing that the UN Relief Works Agency — the primary vehicle to distribute aid — is hopelessly flawed and had done little to promote Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.
