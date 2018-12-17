Iraqi MP Praises Saudi Support in Country's Fight Against Daesh

Commenting on Baghdad's efforts in the anti-Daesh* fight, speaker of Iraq's Council of Representatives Mohamed Al-Halbousi underlined the role of Saudi Arabia in anti-terrorist activities.
"Iraq has overcome a difficult phase thanks to the support of the Kingdom, which contributed to the expulsion of Daesh from many regions and cities of Iraq," he told journalists after meeting his Saudi counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh.
He further emphasised both sides should continue to sustain bilateral relations in various fields.
Iraq's Fight
Nevertheless, Baghdad has ramped up its military efforts to clear last hotbeds of terrorist forces in neighbouring Syria by carrying out raids and boosting security on the border between the countries.
In one of the latest operations, Iraqi Air Forces destroyed two buildings used by top Daesh leadership to conduct regular meetings in Syria's Hajin.
But last month marked an even more impressive advance: Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) eliminated a senior Daesh leader in Syria.
