17 December 2018
    Fighters from the al-Qaida linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) marching in Raqqa, Syria

    Iraqi MP Praises Saudi Support in Country's Fight Against Daesh

    © AP Photo / Militant Website, File
    Middle East
    Iraq has declared victory over Daesh end of last year. Currently, Baghdad is conducting a military operation in Syria to help the government forces clear the last pockets of terrorism. Simultaneously, Iraq is beefing up security at its border with Syria in order to prevent terrorists from infiltrating the country.

    Commenting on Baghdad's efforts in the anti-Daesh* fight, speaker of Iraq's Council of Representatives Mohamed Al-Halbousi underlined the role of Saudi Arabia in anti-terrorist activities.

    "Iraq has overcome a difficult phase thanks to the support of the Kingdom, which contributed to the expulsion of Daesh from many regions and cities of Iraq," he told journalists after meeting his Saudi counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh.

    He further emphasised both sides should continue to sustain bilateral relations in various fields.

    Iraq's Fight 

    Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem
    © Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
    Syrian Foreign Minister Accuses US of Allowing Daesh Militants to Force Way to Iraqi Border
    After three years of the military struggle, with one of the country's largest cities being under Daesh siege, Iraq managed to regain control of its territories in 2017.

    Nevertheless, Baghdad has ramped up its military efforts to clear last hotbeds of terrorist forces in neighbouring Syria by carrying out raids and boosting security on the border between the countries.

    In one of the latest operations, Iraqi Air Forces destroyed two buildings used by top Daesh leadership to conduct regular meetings in Syria's Hajin.

    READ MORE: Iraqi AF Destroys Daesh Facility for Meetings in Hajin, Syria — Defence Ministry

    But last month marked an even more impressive advance: Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) eliminated a senior Daesh leader in Syria.

    READ MORE: Iraqi Security Forces Eliminate Senior Daesh Leader 'Katkut' — US-Led Coalition

    Daesh, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia
