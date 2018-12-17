Russian Aviation in Syria Carried Out Up to 100 Sorties Per Day - Minister

"Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Russian Helicopters, Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV) and other organizations of the military industrial complex contributed to the establishment of the engineering and technical platform designed to ensure functionality of aircraft at the Hmyimim air base. A well-coordinated work of our professionals provided a high level of intensity of the military activity that reached up to 100 sorties per day," Borisov told reporters.
Reliability indicators of the Russian Su-35 and Su-30SM aircraft operating in Syria exceeded projected levels by three or four times, Yury Borisov said Monday.
"The achieved reliability indicators… of the new Su-35 and Su-30SM aircraft in intensive combat operation were three-four times higher than the standard," the official said after his visit to Syria.
Borisov added that the Iskander-M missile system as well as the Tornado-G and Smerch rocket launchers had also proved its effectiveness in combat in Syria.
