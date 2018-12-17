Russian Aviation in Syria Carried Out Up to 100 Sorties Per Day - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Monday that Russian military aircraft and helicopters managed to carry out up to 100 sorties per day from the Hmeymim air base in Syria due to efficient functioning of the engineering services.

"Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Russian Helicopters, Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV) and other organizations of the military industrial complex contributed to the establishment of the engineering and technical platform designed to ensure functionality of aircraft at the Hmyimim air base. A well-coordinated work of our professionals provided a high level of intensity of the military activity that reached up to 100 sorties per day," Borisov told reporters.

© REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki US Poseidon-8 Orchestrated Drone Attack on Hmeymim Air Base - Russian MoD

Russia launched a military operation against terrorist groups in Syria in September 2015 at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. On December 11, 2017, Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of a significant portion of Russian troops from the country, a week after his announcement that the Daesh* terrorist group was defeated in Syria. However, Russian servicemen have remained at Russia's naval facility in the city of Tartus and Hmeymim air base in order to continue helping maintain security in the country.

Reliability indicators of the Russian Su-35 and Su-30SM aircraft operating in Syria exceeded projected levels by three or four times, Yury Borisov said Monday.

"The achieved reliability indicators… of the new Su-35 and Su-30SM aircraft in intensive combat operation were three-four times higher than the standard," the official said after his visit to Syria.

Borisov added that the Iskander-M missile system as well as the Tornado-G and Smerch rocket launchers had also proved its effectiveness in combat in Syria.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia