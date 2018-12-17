Register
    FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2011 file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Khashoggi was a Saudi insider

    Riyadh Rejects US Senate’s Position Blaming Saudi Crown Prince in Khashoggi Case

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Middle East
    141

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Saudi Arabia rejects the position of the US Senate, blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

    On Thursday, the US Senate passed a resolution that blamed the Saudi Crown Prince for Khashoggi’s assassination, and also warned the kingdom against purchasing arms from Russia or China.

    Mobile phone
    © Flickr/ Jason Howie
    Israeli Government Okayed Spyware Sale to Saudis to Track Khashoggi - Reports

    "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia rejects the position expressed recently by the United States Senate, which was based upon unsubstantiated claims and allegations, and contained blatant interferences in the Kingdom’s internal affairs, undermining the Kingdom’s regional and international role," the statement reads, as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency.

    At the same time, Riyadh noted that the country maintained strategic ties with the United States, and was committed to further develop them.

    "The Kingdom categorically rejects any interference in its internal affairs, any and all accusations, in any manner, that disrespect its leadership, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque and the Crown Prince, and any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or diminish its stature," the statement stresses.

    Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman escorts White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and his wife White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump at the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Kushner Remained Saudi Crown Prince's Champion in the White House After Khashoggi Killing – Reports
    READ MORE: Erdogan: Khashoggi Case Tapes Suggest Active Role of 'Those Closest to MBS'

    Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, went missing on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Arabia's acknowledgement that the journalist had been killed inside the consulate came after two weeks of denials and growing pressure from Western allies to provide explanations.

    On October 26, the Saudi prosecutor general acknowledged that the journalist's murder was premeditated. However, Riyadh maintains that the killing had nothing to do with the Saudi royal family, describing it as a rogue operation.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
