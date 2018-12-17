Syrian, Sudanese Leaders Discuss Bilateral Ties, Situation in Syria

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syrian President Bashar Assad has held talks with his Sudanese counterpart, Omar Bashir, to discuss bilateral relations, as well as the situation in Syria and in the Middle Eastern region in general, the press service of the Syrian president said Sunday.

Assad greeted the Sudanese president at the airport. The press service published photos of the meeting.

"The presidents held talks on bilateral relations, development of the situation in Syria and the region," the press service said.

This is the first visit of Bashir to Syria since the eruption of the Syrian conflict in 2011.

Syria has been in a state of conflict since 2011, with the government forces of President Bashar Assad fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of a countrywide ceasefire in Syria, while it also provides humanitarian assistance to Syrian civilians and is actively engaged in dialogue on a settlement to the Syrian crisis.