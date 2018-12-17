Syrian, Sudanese Leaders Discuss Bilateral Ties, Situation in Syria

Assad greeted the Sudanese president at the airport. The press service published photos of the meeting.
"The presidents held talks on bilateral relations, development of the situation in Syria and the region," the press service said.
Syria has been in a state of conflict since 2011, with the government forces of President Bashar Assad fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of a countrywide ceasefire in Syria, while it also provides humanitarian assistance to Syrian civilians and is actively engaged in dialogue on a settlement to the Syrian crisis.
