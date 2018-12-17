Assad, Iranian Minister’s Adviser Discuss Syrian Constitutional Committee

During the meeting, Assad praised Iran's efforts toward forming of the constitutional committee amid obstacles created by the countries sponsoring terrorism.
READ MORE: US Sanctions Iran, Russian Companies Over Alleged Oil Shipments to Syria
Last month UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura voiced his hope that the Syrian Constitutional Committee could convene in December.
Syria’s Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari told the UN Security Council earlier that Damascus believes that the Syrian Constitutional Committee, set to draft reforms to the country's constitution, should be established as soon as possible.
All comments
Show new comments (0)