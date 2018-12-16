You Can Clearly Hear They Planned Khashoggi's Murder in Advance - Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that voice recordings allegedly pertaining to the Khashoggi case prove the murder was planned in advance.

Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday once again spoke about the audio recordings allegedly connected to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to the minister, intelligence services of all interested countries were able to listen to them.

The top diplomat reiterated Turkey's stance on the matter, saying that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was determined from the beginning to fully investigate Khashoggi's case.

Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October. Later, Saudi authorities announced that a preliminary investigation had found Khashoggi to be dead.

The aforementioned probe into the killing of Khashoggi was launched amid mounting international pressure. Following over two weeks of denial, Riyadh admitted that he had been killed in a brawl inside the consulate.

On October 26, the Saudi prosecutor general acknowledged that the journalist's murder was premeditated. Riyadh has repeatedly stressed that the killing had nothing to do with the Saudi Royal family, describing it as a rogue operation.