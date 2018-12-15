Register
00:26 GMT +316 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Aleppo

    Three Syrian Servicemen Killed, 9 Wounded Due to Shelling by Militants

    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1011

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three Syrian soldiers were killed, and another nine were injured due to the shelling by terrorists in the Syrian province of Aleppo and the city of the same name, as violations of the ceasefire by illegal armed groups continued, Russian military reported.

    "Over the past day, terrorists mortared Beyt-Siwan, Akch-Baer, Safsafa and Basharfa in Latakia province, Zor-Mahruka, Abu-Dali and Achan (two times) in Hama province, and Tall-Mamo in Aleppo province as well as southwestern outskirts and a district of Sukkari (three times) in Aleppo. Two Syrian soldiers were killed and nine wounded as a result of attack against Tall-Mamo. As a result of the attack at southwestern outskirts of Aleppo one Syrian serviceman was killed," head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation Lt. Gen. Sergei Solomatin said on Saturday.

    A view of the town of Masyaf in Hama province, in Syria (File)
    © AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
    Syrian Serviceman Killed by Militants’ Attack in Syria’s Hama
    He added that under the decree of the Syrian President Bashar Assad, the authorities continue to amnesty those who evaded compulsory service, including among refugees and former members of illegal armed groups. As of December 14, more than 17,000 people were granted amnesty.

    READ MORE: Syrian Serviceman Killed, 1 Injured in Shelling of Aleppo, Latakia — Russian MoD

    Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

    Related:

    Death Toll in Airstrike on Taliban Militants in Afghanistan Rises to 23 - UN
    Houthi Militants Capture UN OHCHR Employee in Hodeidah
    Iran Accuses US of Transferring Daesh Militants to Afghanistan
    Syrian Troops Pound Militants in Response to Aleppo Chlorine Attack - Source
    Tags:
    death, injury, shelling, Aleppo, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse