Three Syrian Servicemen Killed, 9 Wounded Due to Shelling by Militants

"Over the past day, terrorists mortared Beyt-Siwan, Akch-Baer, Safsafa and Basharfa in Latakia province, Zor-Mahruka, Abu-Dali and Achan (two times) in Hama province, and Tall-Mamo in Aleppo province as well as southwestern outskirts and a district of Sukkari (three times) in Aleppo. Two Syrian soldiers were killed and nine wounded as a result of attack against Tall-Mamo. As a result of the attack at southwestern outskirts of Aleppo one Syrian serviceman was killed," head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation Lt. Gen. Sergei Solomatin said on Saturday.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.
