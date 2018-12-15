Register
21:16 GMT +315 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this April 4, 2018 file photo, a U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council soldier passes a U.S. position near the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria

    Turkish, US Presidents Discuss Future Operation in Syria - Erdogan's Aide

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    104

    DOHA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, discussed over the phone Ankara's future military operation in the east of Syria, Erdogan's aide Ibrahim Kalin told reporters on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

    "Yes, of course", Kalin said, when asked whether the two leaders had discussed a possible operation in Manbij.

    Erdogan shared with Trump his concerns over the YPG's growing military presence, which is supported by the United States, and he agreed with the president to coordinate military actions on the Turkish-Syrian border, Kalin added.

    "So, our military has now been instructed to coordinate their efforts on the ground so that we don't have this terrorist activity along the Turkish-Syrian border", Kalin said.

    The statement comes after Erdogan said on 14 December that Ankara was ready to launch an operation in Syria's Manbij against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) if the United States does not withdraw them from the area. Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria with Trump on the same day.

    READ MORE: Joint US-Turkey Patrols Could Begin in Manbij Over Coming Days — CENTCOM Chief

    A convoy of US forces armoured vehicles drives near the village of Yalanli, on the western outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Manbij, on March 5, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Turkish-US Patrols of Syria's Manbij May Start 'Today or Tomorrow' – Defense Minister
    Turkey and the United States have had tense relations in recent years, in part due to Ankara's concerns over US support for the YPG, viewed by the Turkish authorities as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organisation in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. Ankara has also repeatedly accused Washington of failing to fulfil its promises regarding the withdrawal of the YPG from Syria's Manbij.

    Turkey has been claiming that the YPG presence near its border hampers its national security. Earlier this year, Ankara conducted an offensive against the Kurdish militia in Syria's northern border city of Afrin. Turkey is also currently engaged in an operation to eliminate Kurdish strongholds in northern Iraq.

    Coordination of Actions in Syria With Russia, US to Avoid Conflicts

    Turkey wants to coordinate its actions in Syria with Russia and the United States to avoid any confrontation in the area, Ibrahim Kalin, the aide of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told reporters on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

    "We are part of the international anti-Daesh [alternate name for the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia] coalition, we support the fight against Daesh… So we want to coordinate our efforts, our military will be in close contact with the Americans, with the Russians and other coalition partners in Syria to obviously avoid any kind of confrontation. We have the conflict [prevention] mechanism in place that will be implemented," Kalin said.

    Turkey will take all measures to eliminate the terrorist threat on its border, he added.

    READ MORE: Erdogan's Turkey Prepares to Target US-Supported Kurds in Syria

    Turkish troops take control of Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018
    © AP Photo / DHA-Depo Photos
    Turkey Refuses to Accept 'Fait Accompli' in Syria
    Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is one of the guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus by providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.

    Meanwhile, the US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the terror groups in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's strikes in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

    Related:

    Turkish-US Patrols of Syria's Manbij May Start 'Today or Tomorrow' – Report
    Joint US-Turkey Patrols Could Begin in Manbij Over Coming Days – CENTCOM Chief
    US Setting Up New Bases, Sending Heavy Arms to Manbij – Council Source (PHOTOS)
    'Not Completely Dead': Erdogan Says Deal With US Regarding Manbij Is Delayed
    Tags:
    discussion, operation, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Manbij, Turkey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse