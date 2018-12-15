SDF Continues to Advance Into Hajin, Last Daesh Stronghold in Syria - Coalition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are continuing to advance toward the centre of the Syrian city of Hajin, the last stronghold of the Daesh* terrorist group in the country, Col. Sean Ryan, the spokesman for Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The SDF continues to advance into the center of Hajin city and to the outskirts. ISIS [Daesh] still poses a threat and are regrouping to counter SDF offensives and emplacing IED’s [improvised explosive devices] to slow progress. The End of Days for ISIS [Daesh] in the MERV is getting closer to reality, however, they still have the capability for coordinated attacks, and the fight is not over," Ryan said.

READ MORE: US Coalition Unable to Complete Defeat of Daesh Near Syria's Hajin — Russian MoD

© AP Photo / Syrian Democratic Forces Syrian Kurds Vow to Fight 'to Death' in Event of New Turkish Op in Syria - SDF

The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. Meanwhile, the coalition's operation in Syria has not been authorised by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

Damascus repeatedly accused the coalition of performing airstrikes against civilian targets in the region, with at least 1,500 people dead due to its operations.