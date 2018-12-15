SDF Continues to Advance Into Hajin, Last Daesh Stronghold in Syria - Coalition

"The SDF continues to advance into the center of Hajin city and to the outskirts. ISIS [Daesh] still poses a threat and are regrouping to counter SDF offensives and emplacing IED’s [improvised explosive devices] to slow progress. The End of Days for ISIS [Daesh] in the MERV is getting closer to reality, however, they still have the capability for coordinated attacks, and the fight is not over," Ryan said.
Damascus repeatedly accused the coalition of performing airstrikes against civilian targets in the region, with at least 1,500 people dead due to its operations.
