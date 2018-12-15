Register
15:14 GMT +315 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    View of the Islamic Cultural Center Fanar in Doha

    Global Order 'Being Revisited,' Regional Alliances Reshaped - Qatari Minister

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global order is being revisited at a high pace due to a rapid development of technology, while traditional regional alliances are becoming subject to review, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has stated.

    "We believe that the global order is being revisited. But it is not something new to us. It is a cycle. Every few years or a few decades … [a new cycle begins]. Just time frame of the cycles has been shortened. This is given to multiple factors but mainly we think technology, connectivity, communication has been a major contributor to shorten this cycle of change", the minister said at the Doha Global Forum's panel discussion.

    Technology and communication have also become key factors for the change of the view of the countries in shaping their alliances, according to the diplomat.

    "When you also refer to how regional alliances are now being replaced by cross-continental alliances, this is a very interesting point … Regional alliances are still valid and still very important because the regions always share the same common concerns and interests … But these alliances are also to be revisited",  he said.

    As an example, he referred to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which "has been undermined by the crisis" between Doha and its Gulf neighbours.

    "That is why the regional alliance needs to be reshaped and redesigned", he said, suggesting that the GCC should transform into a "binding structure" to make sure that all rules and decisions that its members submit to are honoured.

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stringer/File Photo
    Gulf Cooperation States Want Council to Remain Unaffected by Qatar Row – Riyadh
    Al Thani also noted that all UN nations, not only great powers, should play an active role in international relations.

    READ MORE: US and Qatar Won't Replace Russia on Polish Gas Market — Energy Expert

    The statements come amid the diplomatic and economic blockade, imposed by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, among others, on Doha. These nations accuse the country of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Qatar has refuted the allegations.

    As a result of the crisis, the 2017 GCC summit was derailed. This year, the summit did take place. Despite the invitation from the Saudi king, Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, however, decided to skip the event, sending the country's state minister for foreign affairs in his stead.

    Related:

    FIFA President Says Option Exists for Hosting Some World Cup Games Outside Qatar
    Gulf Cooperation States Want Council to Remain Unaffected by Qatar Row – Riyadh
    US and Qatar Won’t Replace Russia on Polish Gas Market – Energy Expert
    Saudi Economists Suggest Qatar Leaves OPEC for Political Reasons
    Tags:
    global, order, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse