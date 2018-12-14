Israeli ‘Yellow Vests’ Protesters, Lawmakers Rally Against High Living Costs

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Lawmakers from an opposition party on Friday joined hundreds of Israeli protesters rallying against high living costs in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and in West Bank.

The secular centrist Yesh Atid party said in a press release that an estimated 600 people in Tel Aviv took part in the "yellow vests" protest, named so after a French grassroots movement.

"The society cannot ignore a wave of rising prices of everything – from electricity to food. It is the fault of the prime minister and the finance minister. We will fight against rising costs with all we’ve got," the party said.

Now: Hundreds of protesters block a main juncture in Tel Aviv, in front of the #Israel government's complex #YellowVests #guilletsjaunes pic.twitter.com/teCnRAohyo — האפודים הצהובים (Israel Yellow Vests) (@fxZCOMM9jM9ymOG) December 14, 2018

​The demonstration in Tel Aviv led police to block briefly several streets. The protest action turned violent at one point, causing opposition lawmakers to retreat so as not to be associated with unrest, according to their statement.

​The "yellow vests" protests started in France after anger at fuel price hikes brought luminescent jacket-wearing motorists on to the streets. Over the past four weeks, it morphed into a wider protest movement and was copied by people in other countries.