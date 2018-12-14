WATCH Israeli Army Use Tear Gas Against Palestinian Protesters in West Bank

The footage shows the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) forcing Palestinian protestors to leave the road near the District Coordination Office of the Israeli Civil Administration in West Bank.
Responding to the Thursday shooting, the Israel Defence Forces earlier blocked the de-facto Palestinian capital Ramallah in order to find the suspect, who is still at large.
My footage now as IDF clears the #Palestinian demonstrators from road near DCO; tear gas was launched and bulldozer moved fires that were lit #happeningnow pic.twitter.com/2pfBtv9coR— Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) 14 декабря 2018 г.
