Putin, Netanyahu Should Discuss Compensation for Il-20 Downing - Israeli MP

Russia blamed the Israeli Air Force that was carrying out airstrikes against the Syrian province of Latakia for using the Il-20 as a shield against the Syrian air defence systems, which led to the downing of the Russian plane. Israel has denied the accusations and insisted that Moscow had been warned about the air operation in a timely manner.

Israeli lawmaker from the governing Likud party, David Bitan, told journalists that Tel Aviv considers the incident involving the downing of the Russian Il-20 spy plane as handled. He added that the matter of financial compensation for the downing of the Russian plane should be discussed between the Russian president and Israeli prime minister.

Neither the Russian president, nor the Israeli prime minister has commented on the suggestion yet. The matter of compensation for the Il-20's downing hasn't been discussed before.

Relations between Russia and Israel went into a downward spiral after Syrian air defences downed a Russian Il-20 spy plane aiming for Israeli jets, flying "behind" it. The Israeli Air Force was conducting airstrikes against the Syrian province of Latakia at that moment and Moscow believes that they used Il-20 as a cover, which resulted in the death of Russian pilots.

Israel denies the accusations and states that Russian side was warned about the planned airstrike in a timely matter. Both states have agreed to establish more reliable channels of communication to avoid such incidents in the future.