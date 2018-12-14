Register
17:42 GMT +314 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ilyushin IL-20

    Putin, Netanyahu Should Discuss Compensation for Il-20 Downing - Israeli MP

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Dmitry Terekhov / Ilyushin IL-20
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Russia blamed the Israeli Air Force that was carrying out airstrikes against the Syrian province of Latakia for using the Il-20 as a shield against the Syrian air defence systems, which led to the downing of the Russian plane. Israel has denied the accusations and insisted that Moscow had been warned about the air operation in a timely manner.

    Israeli lawmaker from the governing Likud party, David Bitan, told journalists that Tel Aviv considers the incident involving the downing of the Russian Il-20 spy plane as handled. He added that the matter of financial compensation for the downing of the Russian plane should be discussed between the Russian president and Israeli prime minister.

    The Russian Defense Ministry released detailed information on Il-20 crash in Syria
    © Photo : Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
    'We Hope This Won't Happen Again' - IDF on Russian Il-20 Plane Downing

    Neither the Russian president, nor the Israeli prime minister has commented on the suggestion yet. The matter of compensation for the Il-20's downing hasn't been discussed before.

    Relations between Russia and Israel went into a downward spiral after Syrian air defences downed a Russian Il-20 spy plane aiming for Israeli jets, flying "behind" it. The Israeli Air Force was conducting airstrikes against the Syrian province of Latakia at that moment and Moscow believes that they used Il-20 as a cover, which resulted in the death of Russian pilots.

    READ MORE: Israel Sheds Light on Contacts With Russian Military After Il-20 Downing

    Israel denies the accusations and states that Russian side was warned about the planned airstrike in a timely matter. Both states have agreed to establish more reliable channels of communication to avoid such incidents in the future.

    Related:

    Tel Aviv Yet to Recover From 'Strategic Blunder' of Downed Il-20 – Israeli Media
    'We Hope This Won't Happen Again' - IDF on Russian Il-20 Plane Downing
    Israel Sheds Light on Contacts With Russian Military After Il-20 Downing
    Israeli Foreign Ministry Vows to Prevent Tragedies Like Russian Il-20 Downing
    Pentagon Calls Delivery of S-300s to Syria 'Knee-Jerk Response' to Il-20 Downing
    Russian Il-20 Aircraft Could Be Equipped With New EW Devices - Tech Concern
    Tags:
    compensation, downing, Il-20, Israel, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse