Militants Attack Lebanese Servicemen in Baalbek – Lebanese Army

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – An unknown group of militants attacked a patrol of the Lebanese army in the city of Baalbek alongside a military post, leaving four servicemen injured, the country’s army said on Friday in a statement.

"At around 21:40 (19:40 GMT), during the movement of the military patrol near the Shirvan District of the city of Baalbek militants opened dense fire, at the same time the military post in the Shirvan District and another post in the settlement of Kamer in Hermel were fired at. The servicemen opened fire in response. As a result of the clash four servicemen were injured, one of them sustained severe injuries," the statement said.

According to Lebanese media reports, one severely injured soldier has died.

READ MORE: Hezbollah-Affiliated Media Sneak Up on 'IDF Troops' Along Lebanon Border (PHOTO)

The army sent reinforcements to the affected area in order to stabilize the situation and neutralize the militants responsible for the attack.

In early November, the Lebanese army carried out an operation near Baalbek having killed four militants.