Israeli Settlers Clash With Police After Deadly West Bank Shooting (VIDEO)

The footage shows Israeli settlers shouting at officers and clashing with the police during a demonstration in the West Bank. According to The Jerusalem Post, people in several locations in the area took to the streets, demanding security and criticising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
— Ruptly (@Ruptly) 14 декабря 2018 г.
Following the Thursday incident, the Israel Defence Forces blocked the de-facto Palestinian capital Ramallah in order to find the shooter.
All comments
Show new comments (0)